Facebook under fire for handing over private messages in teen abortion case

Facebook has been roundly attacked for sharing private chats with police from its messenger app in an alleged abortion case involving a mother and daughter from Nebraska’s Norfolk city, with ordinary citizens being urged to use encrypted messaging services for discussing controversial subjects.

Jessica Burgess was accused of helping her teenage daughter Celeste Burgess in carrying out an abortion and burning and burying the foetus earlier this year in April.

Facing a trial in the Madison County district court, Ms Burgess was charged on five criminal counts, including three felonies and has pleaded not guilty.

Her daughter — who was 17 at the time of the incident — is now being tried as an adult and has been charged on three counts, including a felony. Officials have charged a 22-year-old man in the case for helping the mother and daughter in burying the foetus.

The probe into the incident had begun in late April after the detective had been tipped that Celeste had miscarried and buried the remains with the help of her mother, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The case by state rests on evidence shared by a Norfolk police investigator who was provided the teenager’s Facebook messenger chats, obtained via court order, raising questions of the social media platform violating the mother and daughter’s privacy.

In court records, the police investigator had sought for the search warrant to be issued for their private chats on Facebook messenger.

“I know from prior training and experience, and conversations with other seasoned criminal investigators, that people involved in criminal activity frequently have conversations regarding their criminal activities through social networking sites i.e. Facebook,” said Ben McBride in his request to the judge, to assess information in the case, “including statements that might indicate whether the baby was stillborn or asphyxiated”.

The investigator also requested for the chats without informing the mother and daughter as the disclosure “may result in the destruction of or tampering with evidence, or have an adverse result or effect on the investigation”.

Facebook’s parent company Meta has defended charges of divulging private information in the case of the alleged abortion, stating that it was served legal warrants.

“Much of the reporting about Meta’s role in a criminal case against a mother and daughter in Nebraska is plain wrong. We want to take the opportunity to set the record straight,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the warrants, received from local law enforcement on 7 June “did not mention abortion at all”.

“Court documents indicate that police were at that time investigating the alleged illegal burning and burial of a stillborn infant. The warrants were accompanied by non-disclosure orders, which prevented us from sharing information about them. The orders have now been lifted,” said the statement issued on Tuesday.

Meta also sought to quell concerns of disclosure of private information at a time when the contentious overturning of Roe vs Wade — in a major setback to the reproductive rights — indicating that abortion will be prosecuted in the US, along with assistance from tech companies.

“We received valid legal warrants from local law enforcement on June 7, before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” Meta’s statement mentioned.

The social media giant has come under fire by several social media users who have accused it of “simply doxing one of its users” and have pointed to encrypted messaging services that people should use instead.

“Abortion rights supporters have long warned about the destructive power of mass surveillance in the hands of the anti-abortion movement. Now, we’re seeing what that could look like,” wrote the Global Justice Center, an international rights organisation.

Experts have pointed out that compliance given by tech companies to law enforcement officials should require pressing for better data privacy policies.

“Facebook is gonna comply with search warrants. It’s going to. There are two ways out of the situation: the government can legalize abortion or it can pass privacy laws to stop Facebook from saving and keeping private message data,” said Shane Ferro, digital forensics staff attorney at Legal Aid.