New Mexico floods latest: ‘Father and two children’ still missing after being swept away in flash floods

Emergency crews have so far carried out at least 85 swift water rescues after dramatic rise in Rio Ruidoso’s water levels brought on by torrential monsoon rains

Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 09 July 2025 09:03 BST
Flash flood emergency declared in New Mexico

New Mexico was hit by severe flash flooding triggered by monsoon rains on Tuesday, leaving at least three people missing from the mountain village of Ruidoso and causing a house to be swept downstream.

The Rio Ruidoso’s water levels rose from less than three feet to a crest of 20.24 feet in under an hour as a result of the heavy downpour, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency crews have so far carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the vicinity, including of people who were trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Two National Guard rescue teams and several local teams already were in the area when the flooding began, Silva said, and more Guard teams were expected.

No deaths were immediately reported but three people have been taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, according to Kerry Gladden, public information officer for Ruidoso.

The disaster comes just days after flash floods in Texas killed at least 110 people and left 173 people missing.

Three missing and house swept away in Ruidoso

Mayor of Ruidoso Lynn Crawford told the press earlier that a father and two children are missing in the floods, although it is currently unclear whether these are the same three people alluded to by the National Weather Service in its initial alerts.

“We are still looking for some folks,” Mayor Crawford said on local radio.

“If you're at home, stay at home,” he told residents, adding that the disaster “got ugly really quick” and that he has appealed to President Donald Trump for federal support in dealing with the calamity.

As the floodwaters recede, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed in the mountain village.

This video of the aforementioned house being carried away by the waters has to be seen to be believed:

Here’s more from Rich Booth.

Three missing and house swept away as flash flooding hits New Mexico

A weather service flood gauge showed churning waters of the Rio Ruidoso surge over the river’s banks
Joe Sommerlad9 July 2025 09:05

Flash flooding emergency in New Mexico triggers multiple rescues

Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report.

Flash flooding emergency in New Mexico triggers multiple rescues

‘Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!’ the National Weather Service says in warning
Joe Sommerlad9 July 2025 08:45

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Indepedent’s live coverage of the flash flooding that has struck southern New Mexico, days after a similar disaster led to multiple fatalities in Texas.

Joe Sommerlad9 July 2025 08:30

