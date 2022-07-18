Three police officers and one firefighter who were killed in a helicopter crash heading back to Albuquerque after assisting with a wildfire blaze in a separate New Mexico city have been identified by authorities.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook update that those killed in the crash included Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King.

Initially, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration had stated that the deadly crash occurred on Saturday at about 10pm, but it was later corrected by sheriff’s officials who said the helicopter went down at about 7.20pm about 123 miles northeast of their final destination of Albuquerque.

The investigation into the crash remains in its preliminary stages, but both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the probe, both agencies confirmed with CNN and the New Mexico State Police.

There were no survivors from the crash of the Bell UH-1H helicopter, authorities confirmed.

From left to right: Rescue Specialist Matthew King, Deputy Michael Levison, Undersheriff Larry Koren and Lt Fred Beers were all killed in a helicopter crash in New Mexico after assisting with putting out a wildfire in the Las Vegas area (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office)

All four men had been responding to help a neighbouring department in putting out a wildfire in the Las Vegas area Saturday, including providing bucket drops and other air logistics assistance for the crews on the ground.

In comments beneath the most recent update shared by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, people began commemorating the deceased first responders as the information about their identities was made known.

Undersheriff Koren was specifically acknowledged for his work piloting a New Year’s Day rescue in 2022 when he saved 19 employees from TEN 3 (a restaurant perched at the top of Sandia Peak Tramway) and a tram operator, all of whom got stuck while descending the tramway the night before on New Year’s Eve.

“You always had a smile and were truly passionate about your job..I enjoyed watching all the live streams as you rescued people especially the tremendous rescue New Years Day,” wrote Shannon Healy beneath the news confirming Koren’s death in the helicopter crash. “You truly will be missed.. Lt Beers, Deputy Levison and Firefighter King thank you for your service to this community, you all will never be forgotten,” she added.

(KRQE)

Lt Beers, who also assisted in the New Year’s Day tramway rescue, was remembered by one woman who commended him for the kindness he showed her young daughter in a chance encounter.

“You gave my daughter a BCSO t shirt, patch, and challenge coin on her 2nd birthday almost two years ago,” wrote Michael Montoya TheThird, while sharing a picture of the young officer delivering the shirt to the child. “You showed her so much kindness on that day. Sending so many thoughts to your family.”

Deputy Levison was remembered in several comments as a “hero” and a “kind and loving soul”, while rescue specialist King was remembered friends, family, co-workers and members of the community who described the chance encounters where he’d saved the lives of those closest to them.

“My cousin, Matt was such a kind hearted soul. He was a friend to all, and one of the kindest persons I have known. Words cannot explain the heartache,” wrote Maria Daw, while a less familiar acquaintance described how the rescue specialist saved their own father-in-law not too many years ago and would forever be cherished in their family’s memory as a “true American hero”.

“You came and saved my father in law during a heart attack years ago, he’s still with us because of you. And you comforted us during all that trauma. You’re a true American hero and the world has lost a good man,” wrote Steve Bennett.

Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement following the news of the crash that she was “heartbroken” at the loss of life that occurred in her state over the weekend.

“As we await additional details on the investigation, my office will offer any available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources will be fully available to assist the investigation.”