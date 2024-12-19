Meet Scrim, the New Orleans runaway dog who doesn’t want to be found

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A dog that ran away from his New Orleans home has been recruited to help beautify the city’s downtown – even though he’s still on the run.

Scrim, a terrier mutt, has managed to escape shootings, traps and tranquilizer darts to avoid returning to a domestic life.

Now, his image is set to be the mascot of a revitalized Canal Street. His face will be on decorations and signs across the area by April.

The revitalization efforts are part of Celebrate Canal, a nonprofit working to improve the city’s pedestrian spots.

The fugitive pooch has won the hearts of New Orleans residents and has become a prominent city figure. Some residents consider him a wild canine destined for a feral life, while others think he should be caught for his own good. As of Saturday, no one had reported seeing him for at least 50 hours.

Sandra Herman, the founder of the nonprofit who picked the dog to be the mascot for the project, told The Advocate that Scrim is a “wonderful character.”

open image in gallery Scrim’s image will be used as part of a project to revitalize Canal Street ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I just love everything about Scrim,” she said. The dog gives city residents “a shared experience that brings us together, his ups and downs, victories and losses.”

An art consultant group will be tasked with incorporating the dog’s image up and down the strip, which serves as a spot for parades and shopping. The designs have not been finalized yet, according to the outlet.

If he dies before the designs are revealed, the project will include a memorial, Herman said.

Scrim was found in a trailer park on Halloween 2023, the outlet reported. A woman involved with his rescue placed him with an adoptive family but he escaped and led rescuers on a six-month search. He was captured once but quickly escaped a second time by diving 13 feet from a window in his rescuer’s home.

He landed on a concrete path and walked away appearing unharmed. Anyone who spots the dog is being asked not to chase him out of fear he could run into traffic. Instead, people should contact local officials with his location and direction of travel.

Additionally, concerned residents can report sightings on a Google map to track the small dog’s wanderings.