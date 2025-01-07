Louisiana promises more security for Mardi Gras after terrorist attack left 14 dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louisiana authorities have promised much tighter security will be implemented in New Orleans for the upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations, following the deadly New Year’s Day terror attack that left 14 innocent people dead.

State Attorney General Liz Murrill said measures would be in place throughout the period leading up to the festival’s conclusion on March 4, and that some would likely become “permanent.”

“I think that we have to wrap our arms around the fact that this city can be a target for terrorism and that that isn’t going to change,” Murrill told reporters on Tuesday. “I think that you’re going to see a lot more resources moved into place during Mardi Gras.

“You’re going to see barriers in place that we probably didn’t have, because there’s a recognition that not only have we just been through this terrible event but there’s always a sense of concern that there’s going to be some follow-up event.

“We definitely don’t want anybody to come and think that because we were vulnerable once we are vulnerable again – we’re not.”

open image in gallery Louisiana authorities have assured the public that tighter security measures will be in place for Mardi Gras celebrations, in the wake of the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans ( Getty Images )

It comes as investigations continue into the attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter in the early hours of January 1, when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck down Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.

open image in gallery Despite ongoing concern, on Monday evening the first parade of the 2025 New Orleans Carnival season – the Joan of Arc parade – took place ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Jabbar, who was inspired by the terrorist group ISIS was later killed in a shootout with police.

Earlier in the press conference, Murill said members of the public had “never been safer in the city of New Orleans” due to the variety of police and federal resources in place “every 10 feet.”

However, she added that part of the investigations into future security needs would include considering what measures would remain as “permanent fixtures… and whether attitudes need to change, whether cooperation needs to change… whether individuals need to change.”

“All of that is on the table,” she said.

open image in gallery State Attorney General Liz Murrill said measures would be in place throughout the period leading up to the festival’s conclusion on March 4 ( AP )

In addition, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell put out a call over the weekend for a "tactical expert" to review the city’s security capabilities prior to the Super Bowl LIX, which will be held at the city’s Caesars Superdome.

Despite ongoing concern, on Monday evening the first parade of the 2025 New Orleans Carnival season – the Joan of Arc parade – took place, just blocks from the tragic incident five days previously.

Earlier in the day President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Louisiana.