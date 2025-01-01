Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thrilled revelers embraced one another as the Big Apple entered 2025 to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s New York New York with a blizzard of confetti falling from surrounding skyscrapers. Hours later, the day turned into tragedy when a mass killing happened in New Orleans.

Tragedy struck at around 3 a.m. in New Orleans when a car slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 and injuring at least 30 more, officials said. The suspect acted with “very intentional behavior,” and even fired a gun at officers after he crashed his vehicle, police said in a Wednesday morning press conference.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” police said of the suspect, who has not been identified. The FBI has taken over the case and confirmed that an improvised explosive device was found at the scene. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has described it as a “horrific act of violence” and urged “all near the scene to avoid the area.”

Miles away in New York, close to a million happy people packed Times Square Tuesday night to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve as well as performances by Rita Ora and Carrie Underwood, among several others.

open image in gallery The ball dropped in New York Times Square hours before a mass killing in New Orleans marred the New Year’s holiday ( REUTERS )

The weather was mild before the rain began to fall in New York as crowds poured into the square, with one reveler telling CBS News he had arrived at 6 a.m. to get a good view of the ball drop.

“We just came from Japan all the way here just to see this, just to feel the crowd,” another told the network.

open image in gallery Carrie Underwood revs up the crowd at Times Square before the ball drop. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP )

The ball drop, which began 114 years ago, featured a 12,000-pound ball made of 2,500 chrystals.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the most significant challenges for the New York Police Department, which, along with state and federal agencies, monitored the area with more than 70,000 cameras, roadblocks, heavy trucks, and drones.

open image in gallery A view of the venue during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration in New York City ( Getty Images )

“We have plainclothes teams and K-9 teams, and officers on horsebacks and in helicopters and on boats,” Mayor Eric Adams said ahead of the festivities.

By the time the ball dropped in New York, it had already been a new year for hours in areas such as New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, and Europe, where fireworks lit up the skies.

open image in gallery The crowd pours into Times Square in New York City to clebrate New Year's Eve 2025. ( Getty Images )

The NYPD noted that there was no credible security threat at Times Square, even as hundreds of officers were gathered to keep an eye on the crowd while looking out from buildings around the area as well as from atop buildings.

Restaurants, such as Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and Dave and Buster’s, around Times Square, offered a view of the ball drop where revelers don’t have to spend hours jostling amid the crowd in a bathroom-free area. Some are avoiding liquids or using adult diapers to get through the evening. But avoiding that while still seeing the ball drop will cost you; a table at Applebee’s for the night will run you about $850, according to The New York Times.

open image in gallery Guests attend Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration in New York City ( Getty Images )

Evan Lund traveled from Colorado to attend the New Year’s Eve event at Applebee’s in 2022 and 2023. Sharing his experience with Business Insider, he said: “I showed up an hour before the doors opened.” Outside, people wait for hours to hang onto a good spot.

Lund spent $2,500 on three tickets for the event.

“You get to stay inside, nice and warm and all that until you go to the party, so you don’t have to deal with all the other crazy stuff,” he added.

open image in gallery The crystal ball at New Year’s Eve ( AP )

The ball drop has been a tradition since 1907 when the original ball of wood and iron made its way down the pole. Now watched by millions around the world, the tradition is still going strong.

Times Square has been the site of New Year’s celebrations in New York since 1904, the year the Square got its name when The New York Times moved into a building there. The paper’s owner, Adolph Ochs, held a celebration on New Year’s Eve that year to commemorate the opening of the paper’s new headquarters.

Two years into the new tradition, the city banned the fireworks display, prompting the ball drop to take its place.