Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan, killing one and leaving others injured and potentially trapped under the rubble.

Emergency responders were called to a parking garage near Nassau Street in the Financial District just after 4pm, according to CBS News.

One person died in the collapse according to Mayor Eric Adams, who held a press conference near the site.

Fire officials said there were at least three people with injuries, and that other victims may be trapped under the rubble. They said during a press conference they believe all people at the parking garage have been accounted for, but they are still searching to ensure no one is trapped.

New York City Council member Christopher Marte tweeted that there are a “few” people stuck in an elevator and in the building, though those reports are unconfirmed.

“At 57 Ann St, people are currently trapped in a parking garage due to an internal collapse. I am here with the FDNY who have just entered the building to attempt to rescue a few people stuck in an elevator and in the building,” he wrote. “Hoping everyone is able to get out safely.”

Video and images captured at the scene show cars stacked on top of each other surrounded by concrete rubble. Fire officials said the second floor of the parking deck collapsed onto the first.

A video shared by the New York City mayor’s office showed a street packed with onlookers and police as fire fighters worked from cherry pickers to search for individuals trapped between the floors of the structure. Fire officials confirmed during a press conference that they were using K9s and drones to assist with the rescue operation.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area while rescue and clean-up operations are underway. Two nearby Pace University building was evacuated following the collapse, according to ABC 7. The university announced that classes would be cancelled for the rest of the day.

Emergency responders are largely staying out of the structure due to fears it may collapse further. They canvassed surrounding businesses to ensure all employees are accounted for.

Mayor Eric Adams and officials from the NYPD visited the scene while emergency response operations continue.