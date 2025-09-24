NYC ‘rat czar’ scurries away after quiet-as-a-mouse tenure that was largely overtaken by trash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City’s so-called rat czar has scurried away after a quiet-as-a-mouse tenure that was largely overtaken by trash.

Kathleen Corradi, the citywide director of rodent mitigation, departed from her position last week, Mayor Eric Adams’ office confirmed to The Independent.

In April 2023, Adams appointed Corradi to reduce the city’s rat population.

"Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience, and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner more welcoming city for all New Yorkers,” Adams said at the time.

open image in gallery New York City’s so-called rat czar Kathleen Corradi has scurried away after a quiet-as-a-mouse tenure that was largely overtaken by trash ( NYC Mayor's Office )

The City listed several initiatives Corradi completed during her time as “rat czar,” including the “Rat Pack,” a volunteer group “deputized to educate, engage, and take action on all things rat mitigation.”

She was also featured in New York Magazine, patrolling Seward Park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan for rats. The magazine described exterminators with the city’s Parks Department filling holes in low-lying greenery with carbon monoxide to kill the rats.

But the real enemy of the rats appears to be trash containerization, an initiative by the city’s Sanitation Department, which was separate from Corradi’s efforts.

open image in gallery The real enemy of the rats appears to be trash containerization, an initiative by the city’s Sanitation Department, which was separate from Corradi’s efforts ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

The idea is businesses and residents would put their garbage in hard, plastic containers rather than just throwing trash bags onto the curb, which would attract rats to leftover pizza and other thrown-away food.

In early May, the Sanitation Department announced a historic decline in rat sightings with April data that “proves that containerization works.”

Rat sightings were down nearly 14 percent in the city’s Rat Mitigation Zones in April, compared to the same time the year before.

open image in gallery In early May, the Sanitation Department announced a historic decline in rat sightings with April data that ‘proves that containerization works’ ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

Adams said in a statement obtained by The Independent that Corradi handled her job as “rat czar” with “confidence and creativity.”

“The results are clear: rat sightings are down eight straight months, and year-to-date, they’re down more than 15 percent,” the mayor said.

Adams said the “War on Rats” will continue “at full steam.”