NY woman charged after attacking flight attendant mid-air — twice

A New York woman was arrested and charged for allegedly twice attacking a flight attendant in mid-air for not picking up her garbage.

Chenasia Campbell, 28, is accused of striking the flight attendant several times and knocking her to the ground during the altercation on a flight from Miami to New York City.

Prosecutors say that the violence unfolded when Ms Campbell followed a flight attendant down the aisle to complain that her trash had not been taken away.

A second attendant stepped in to intervene and was in turn allegedly punched by Ms Campbell and had her hair pulled.

The passenger then returned to her seat but returned to the crew area once again after getting into an argument with another passenger.

Authorities say that Ms Campbell was yelling “cops aren’t going to do anything to me” and then attacked and punched the flight attendant again.

Court documents state that the pair fell to the floor and Ms Campbell, who is from Brooklyn, is accused of trying to remove the flight attendant’s dress.

An off-duty NYPD officer onboard the flight intervened and helped restrain Ms Campbell for the remainder of the journey.

When the American Airlines plane reached JFK Airport she was removed and taken into police custody.

The criminal complaint states that the flight attendant suffered scrapes, bruises and a strained neck but did not need medical attention.

Ms Campbell faces federal charges of interfering with a flight crew and was released on a $15,000 bond, which included travel restrictions.