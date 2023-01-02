Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young girl found wandering alone in New York on New Year’s Eve has been reunited with her parents, the NYPD says.

The girl, believed to be between four and six years old, was located on Leland Avenue in The Bronx at around 6.25pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation.

Police released a photo of the girl, who was wearing a pink jacket, and appealed for information in tracking down her family.

On Monday, the NYPD told The Independent: “The parents have been located and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The New York Post reported that the girl’s parents could be charged.

Officers are studying surveillance footage from the area to determine how the girl came to be on her own, and are asking the public for information.

Witnesses are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline on 1800 577 8477, or for Spanish, 1888 577 4782.