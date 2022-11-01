Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Rogue employee’ who hacked New York Post with vile messages says he had ‘emotional tantrum’

Former digital producer described actions as ‘utmost betrayal’

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 01 November 2022 14:20
Comments
New York Post says employee was behind hacked 'vile' headlines

A “rogue employee” who last week hacked the website of The New York Post and posted a number of racist, sexist and violent headlines, has described his actions as the result of an “emotional tantrum”.

Speaking to The Daily Beast newsletter Confider, Miguel Gonzalez, 25, said what he had done was the “utmost betrayal” of the publication.

Mr Gonzalez, a digital producer for the News Corp-owned tabloid, said he used his log-in details to access the Post’s content management system to post the vile and lewd headlines on Thursday morning.

It appears they were then automatically posted to the paper’s Twitter feed and quickly went viral.

Recommended

Among the fake headlines were a call to assassinate New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; disturbing posts threatening the lives of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden; one accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott of advocating lethal force at the border; and a faked threat against Rep Josh Gottheimer and family by Republican opponent Frank Pallotta.

There were also two false and defamatory quotes purported to be from New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin about his midterms opponent Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams which included threats of sexual violence and racist epithets.

Citing an “emotional tantrum”, Mr Gonzalez told Confider: “I let my own stupidity get the best of me.”

He stressed that the incident was in no way politically motivated but was a reaction to personal troubles.

“I deserved to get fired for a very volatile, irresponsible, and disgusting action and an utmost betrayal of The New York Post,” he said. “I disrespected them at that moment. It’s my responsibility to now apologise.”

He added: “I’m probably going to be blacklisted everywhere as I seek employment. What I did was horrible. It was my mistake and I owe a lot of people apologies.”

Mr Gonzalez lives in New Jersey and took a job with the Post in 2019 after finishing college. He wants to stay in journalism and has applied for jobs at Gothamist and New York Public Radio, but understands that it may be a hard path back into journalism.

According to staffers at the Post, while there was initial panic and confusion, things quickly returned to business as usual.

The fake headlines were removed and automated tweets deleted, and it was quickly discovered that it had been internal sabotage.

In a statement provided to The Independent at the time, confirming earlier reporting by CNN that a “rogue employee” was responsible, a spokesperson for the Post said: “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorised conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action.”

Recommended

It continues: “This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts.”

By lunchtime, an updated statement said that an employee had been terminated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in