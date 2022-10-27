New York Post hacked as tweets call for ‘assassination’ of AOC and Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning as a slew of disturbing posts and headlines came online shortly after 9am.

The first to alarm Twitter users was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The tweet was quickly deleted but was live long enough to be cached by Google. A web address and headline both read: “We must assassinate AOC for America.”

Disclose.tv reported shortly afterward that both the Twitter account and main website were apparently hacked and included screenshots.

Similar faked tweets that went live on Thursday targeted other politicians and were also captured by Twitter users.

They include disturbing posts relating to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Rep Josh Gottheimer.

There were also two false and defamatory quotes purported to be from New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin about his opponent Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams which included threats of sexual violence and racist epithets.

A later tweet that was posted from all of the Post’s social channels reads: “The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause.”

More follows ...