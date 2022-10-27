Hochul spokesperson slams New York Post as hacked account posts vile tweets
A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul has slammed the New York Post after the paper was hacked and a series of vile headlines and tweets were posted on the outlet’s site and Twitter account.
One of the fake tweets and headlines stated that Ms Hochul’s opponent in November’s gubernatorial election, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, was going to rape her.
“The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul spokesperson Jerrel Harvey said, according to the New York Daily News.
“The New York Post has been hacked,” the paper tweeted. “We are currently investigating the cause.”
Mr Harvey said that an investigation must find out “how this reprehensible content was made public,” adding that “while the Post has made its preferences very clear in the New York Governor’s race, there is no room for this violent, sexist rhetoric in our politics. We demand answers”.
More follows...
