Teen struck by lightning in NYC’s Central Park as severe weather strikes the east coast
New York City, along with Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were under severe thunderstorm watches Thursday afternoon and evening
A teenager was struck by lightning in New York City’s Central Park as severe weather swept across the east coast on Thursday.
New York City, along with Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were under severe thunderstorm watches, in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The service warned of “large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning.”
In Manhattan Thursday afternoon, a teenager was struck by lightning, CBS News reported. The outlet’s sources say he was standing under a tree when he and the tree were hit.
The New York City Fire Department told The Independent the teen was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CBS News reported, citing police, that he had injuries to his neck. Its sources said the teen was in stable condition.
The National Weather Service warned people to move inside “immediately.”
“Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” the service said.
Lightning strikes about 25 million times a year in the U.S., according to the service. Roughly 20 people are killed and hundreds more are severely injured by lightning strikes annually around the country, the service said.
New York City Emergency Management warned of possible severe thunderstorms in the area until at least 9 p.m. ET.
“Main threats are damaging winds and a very small chance of flash flooding and hail. Regardless of severity, all thunderstorms are dangerous. When it roars, go indoors,” emergency officials wrote on X Thursday afternoon.
The severe thunderstorm watches for Philadelphia and Washington D.C. will also be lifted at 9 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service.
The severe weather has forced delays in air travel on the east coast Thursday evening.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has grounded flights until 6 p.m. ET, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.
John F. Kennedy International Airport’s inbound flights to New York have been delayed for an average of two and a half hours, FlightAware says.
Philadelphia International Airport is experiencing departure delays of more than an hour, according to the flight tracker.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments