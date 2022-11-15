Jump to content

Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo

The mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 15 November 2022 00:50
A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo.

Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”

Ms Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child but has since been released on an appearance ticket, the Mid Hudson News reported.

In New York, individuals must be at least 18 years old to get a tattoo. Ms Thomas said in court that she supports age restrictions for tattoos and that the incident had been a misunderstanding.

Mr Smith has also said he regretted tattooing the 10-year-old at an arraignment hearing. He was charged with dealing unlawfully with a child.

“It’s the worst mistake I’ve made in my life,” Mr Smith said, according to the Times. “At the time, I thought if you got your parents’ permission, you could get a tattoo.”

