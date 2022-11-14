Christopher Darnell Jones: Everything we know about UVA mass shooting suspect

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three people were killed and two more injured after a gunman opened fire at the University of Virginia, sending the main Charlottesville campus into lockdown for hours before the arrest of suspect Christopher Darnell Jones.

On Sunday evening at approximately 10.40pm, the shooter staged their attack near a parking garage on the university’s main campus before fleeing the scene and evading police detection well into Monday morning.

The manhunt for the suspect, who police identified as student and former football player Mr Jones, 22, plunged the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by the University of Virginia Police and the school’s administration to shelter in place and seek safety if they weren’t inside already.

Police finally announced Mr Jones’ arrest just after 11am local time following warnings to the public that he was considered “armed and dangerous”.

His arrest marked the end of a nearly 12-hour episode that had left students and staff locked inside their rooms.

Here, The Independent breaks down everything we know about the suspected gunman at the University of Virginia.

Christopher Darnell Jones (UVAPD)

What happened?

Late in the night on Sunday evening, students wrapping up an otherwise quiet weekend at the University of Virginia were disturbed by terror-inducing text messages and emails from the school’s dean and Office of Emergency Management, warning that an active shooter had touched the main campus and had evaded arrest by authorities.

“UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” tweeted the university’s police force in a late-night message that sent panic throughout the campus.

It was later confirmed by the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management that a mass shooting had unfolded at a parking garage on the university’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville on Sunday night.

At least three people were killed and two were injured, the school’s president, Jim Ryan, confirmed in a statement early in the morning on Monday.

“I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today,” the president wrote, while sharing his condolences for the victims and their loved ones.

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds. Please know we have support available if you need it,” Mr Ryan added, noting that UVA’s police are working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies in order to apprehend the suspect.

On Monday morning, about 12 hours after the mass shooting had plunged an entire campus into lockdown, authorities confirmed that the suspect in the massacre had been taken into custody.

Who is suspect Christopher Darnell Jones?

Officers first identified the suspected shooter in the massacre just after midnight on Monday, while sharing a headshot of the 22-year-old that appeared to be lifted from UVA’s athletics’ website, as he was a former football player for the school.

“The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach,” the department tweeted, warning that he was believed to be “armed and dangerous” in several follow-up posts.

Officers added that the 22-year-old suspected gunman was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans with red shoes and was thought to possibly be driving a black SUV wit the driver’s licence TWX3580.

Mr Jones, who is suspected of killing three students, including fellow UVA football players D’Sean Perry, 22, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr and wide receiver Devin Chandler, reportedly grew up in Richmond and played football at two area high schools.

University of Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr was one of two football players shot and killed Sunday night during a mass shooting at the main campus in Charlottesville that left three dead and two injured (University of Virginia Athletics Department)

He was a former football player for the UVA and is included on the university’s athletics website on the 2018 roster, though he didn’t appear in any games.

The website lists Mr Jones’ hometown as Petersburg, Virginia, where he played line-backer and running back at Petersburg High School. He “earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior” and spent three years of his high school education at Varina High School where he earned honourable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior.

The website lists a number of Mr Jones’ accomplishments at high school, which include being a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, serving as president of Key Club and Jobs for Virginia Grads Program and being named the Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore at Varina.

In a 2018 profile from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginia newspaper described how Mr Jones grew up in Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes in Richmond, the latter being one of seven public housing communities located in east Richmond where more than 93 per cent of households are headed by a female and the average annual household income is $10,609.

In that same article, Mr Jones was described as being a smart and quiet child by his grandmother, known to him and his siblings as “Grannie”.

“I lift him up more in prayer because I can see the hand of God on him,” said his “Grannie,” Mary Jones in the news article. “He was quiet. Even in school, quiet. His sisters and his brothers would tease. But he was smart. He’s destined for more.”

For Mr Jones, he characterised his parents’ divorce as being “traumatic” as his father left when he was five years old and didn’t return until he was a teen.

“My dad and me were really close. It just hurt me when he had to leave,” he said. “That was one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life. I didn’t understand why he left. When I went to school, people didn’t understand me.”

But when he was in the classroom, where he would easily be getting As in the courses he excelled in, that’s where he felt at home.

“When I come into the classrooms, everything flowed,” Mr Jones said at the time.

The then-18-year-old described brushes of fights he’d get into with his peers that would sometimes lead to suspensions but admitted that most of those altercations stemmed from kids seeming surprised that a “kid from the projects” was constantly raising his hand to answer questions.

“I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted. Kids would pick on me — ‘Why did you do that? Why did you answer that question?’” Mr Jones told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “And in that world, disrespect means you should fight.”

Mr Jones’ relationship with mother reportedly deteriorated when he was a teen, which later prompted him to move in with his grandmother in the summer of 2016, relocating him to Petersburg, while his siblings continued to live with his mom.

Mentors throughout Mr Jones’ high school years provided guidance, with some confiding to the news outlet that they would take him out to restaurants for meals or buy him new clothes when they noticed him wearing the same outfit days in a row.

“I think he had more anger when I first met him,” said one mentor, Xavier Richardson, interviewed for the article. “He always had strong goals. He was ambitious, but his anger simply got in the way,” Mr Richardson said, who had met the teen in the 11th grade.

Mr Richardson confirmed during that 2018 interview that he had helped the young man navigate much of his financial aid package with the University of Virginia after taking him on multiple college tours.

“If it wasn’t for these people in my life, I would’ve been just another kid whose dad left him,” Mr Jones said of the mentors in his life at the time.

Do they have a criminal background or known motive?

It was not clear if the 22-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody on Monday morning by authorities, had any known motive behind the alleged attack on students at the University of Virginia.

It was unclear whether Mr Jones had any previous run-ins with the law or a criminal record.

During a Monday morning press conference, local authorities confirmed that Mr Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

They added that the alleged shooter had previously been reported to the student threat assessment by someone who he told he had a gun, officials said.