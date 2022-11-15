Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The alleged gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia made bizarre comments before killing three students and injuring two others.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, who has been identified by UVA police as the suspect in the shooting, reportedly made remarks about certain students “messing” with him and pushed one of the victims, Lavel Davis Jr, when the group arrived at the Charlottesville campus from a school trip on Sunday night.

“After [Mr Jones] pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip,” Ryan Lynch, who was on the bus when Mr Jones allegedly opened fire, told local news station KYW.

A family friend of Mike Hollins, one of the two victims who survived the attack, also said that Mr Jones made comments about a video game before the violence unfolded.

“He was asking one of the football players about a video game,” Gordon McKernan told Sports Illustrated. “The guy answered, and at that moment, he pulled a gun and started shooting. The belief from those on board was that he was targeting football players.”

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said on Monday that Mr Jones was known to the university’s threat assessment team after an investigation was launched into a hazing incident that had involved him. Mr Longo didn’t clarify whether Mr Jones was thought to be a victim or the attacker — his father has since said that “some people were picking on him.”

“He had some problems the last time I talked to him. He said some people [were] picking on him or whatever, he didn’t know how to handle it, and I just told him don’t pay it any mind and just go to school,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr told NBC12. “He was really paranoid when I talk to him about something, but he wouldn’t tell me everything.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hollins’ father said that he was told by authorities that Mr Jones had waited until the UVA bus arrived on campus to open fire. His son is currently on a ventilator after being shot in the back but is gradually improving.

Booking photo of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

“He waited until they all got back to Charlottesville, and he just shot up the bus,” Michael Hollins Sr told the Daily Beast. “They said because of his age and physical condition, he’s doing exceptionally well.”

Mr McKernan, the Hollis’ family friend, said that the first thing the injured student had asked when he woke up was how his teammates were doing.

“Mike was towards the front of the bus. Mike survived because he was farther away from the shooter,” McKernan told Sports Illustrated. “The other three were seated closer to the shooter.”

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler were shot and killed, while two other victims remain hospitalised — one of them in critical condition. Mr Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in connection to the shooting.

Head football coach Tony Elliott said on Monday afternoon that the victims “were all good kids” and he would speak about them when the time is right.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on Sunday

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and incredible bright futures,” Mr Elliot said in a statement. “We are all fortunate to have them be part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community.

Mr Longo revealed on Monday that a UVA multidisciplinary threat assessment team launched an investigation after receiving reports that Mr Jones made comments about owning a gun to an individual unaffiliated with the university. Mr Longo said that Mr Jones had not made threats at the time, but simply mentioned he had a firearm.

“Because I want to be transparent with you, I want you to know … Mr Jones came to the attention of the University of Virginia’s threat assessment team in the fall of 2022,” Mr Longo said. “They received information that Mr Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was unaffiliated with the university.”

It is unclear how the investigation unfolded, but Mr Longo said that the individual in question and Mr Jones’ roommate, who did not see the gun, were questioned. He also mentioned that Mr Jones had been investigated in connection to an alleged hazing incident but the inquiry fell apart after witnesses did not come forward with information.

The team learned that Mr Jones had violated protocol by not informing the university about a criminal incident in February 2021 in which he had been involved. The criminal investigation took place outside of Charlottesville and was in relation to a concealed weapon violation, NBC reported.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, plunging the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by UVA Police to shelter in place and seek safety. Following a 12-hour manhunt, Mr Jones was found about 75 miles from the UVA campus around 11am on Monday and taken into custody by Henrico County Police.