UVA shooting - latest: University was warned about suspect Christopher Darnell Jones gun threat before attack
Follow live updates on the University of Virginia shooting
University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect
University of Virginia officials had received a warning that Christopher Darnell Jones was in possession of a firearm not long before he allegedly shot dead three fellow students and wounded two others on the college campus.
Police revealed in a press conference on Monday that the college had been contacted by an individual in the fall saying that the 22-year-old had made comments about having a gun. Prior to this, he was also allegedly involved in a hazing incident at the university.
Mr Jones is now charged with three counts of murder after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip on Sunday night.
Three football players on the university team – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – were killed in the attack.
Mr Jones then went on the run before he was taken into custody around 12 hours later. No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.
UVA President issues statement after three students are shot dead
At least three people were killed and two were injured during the shooting at UVA on Sunday night.
“I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today,” the school’s president, Jim Ryan said on Monday. “We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds. Please know we have support available if you need it.”
About 12 hours after the mass shooting had plunged an entire campus into lockdown, authorities confirmed that the suspect in the massacre had been taken into custody.
Three students and football teammates killed at UVA shooting
Late night on Sunday evening, students wrapping up an otherwise quiet weekend at the University of Virginia were disturbed by terror-inducing text messages and emails from the school’s dean and Office of Emergency Management, warning that an active shooter had touched the main campus and had evaded arrest by authorities.
“UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” tweeted the university’s police force in a late-night message that sent panic throughout the campus.
It was later confirmed by the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management that a mass shooting had unfolded at a parking garage on the university’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville.
At least three people were killed and two were injured, the school’s president, Jim Ryan, confirmed in a statement early in the morning on Monday. The alleged gunman has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones.
Who is the suspected gunman Christopher Darnell Jones?
Officers first identified the suspected shooter in the massacre just after midnight on Monday, while sharing a headshot of the 22-year-old that appeared to be lifted from UVA’s athletics website, as he was a former football player for the school.
Mr Jones, who is suspected of killing three students, including fellow UVA football players D’Sean Perry, 22, and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr and Devin Chandler, reportedly grew up in Richmond and played football at two area high schools.
He was a former football player for the UVA and is included on the university’s athletics website on the 2018 roster, though he didn’t appear in any games.
The website lists Mr Jones’ hometown as Petersburg, Virginia, where he played line-backer and running back at Petersburg High School.
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has the story:
Christopher Darnell Jones: Everything we know about UVA mass shooting suspect
Jones, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder
Suspect in UVA shooting had been investigated for hazing
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo mentioned that the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, had been investigated in connection to an alleged hazing incident but the inquiry fell apart after witnesses did not come forward with information.
A threat assessment team at UVA learned that Mr Jones had violated protocol by not informing the university about a criminal incident in February 2021 in which he had been involved. The criminal investigation took place outside of Charlottesville and was in relation to a concealed weapon violation, NBC reported.
“He’s required as a student at the University of Virginia to report that and he never did, so the University has taken appropriate administrative charges through the University’s judiciary council and that matter is still pending adjudication,” Mr Longo said.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
UVA shooting suspect was on threat assessment team’s radar prior to attack
UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo revealed on Monday that the suspect was on the UVA multidisciplinary threat assessment team’s radar
Alleged gunman was on the radar of UVA threat assessment team
It was not clear if 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, who was taken into custody on Monday morning by authorities, had any known motive behind the alleged attack on students at the University of Virginia.
During a Monday morning press conference, local authorities confirmed that Mr Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo revealed on Monday that a UVA multidisciplinary threat assessment team launched an investigation after receiving reports that Mr Jones made comments about owning a gun to an individual unaffiliated with the university.
Mr Longo said that Mr Jones had not made threats at the time, but simply mentioned he had a firearm.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
UVA shooting suspect was on threat assessment team’s radar prior to attack
UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo revealed on Monday that the suspect was on the UVA multidisciplinary threat assessment team’s radar
UVA police chief learned about gunman’s capture mid-presser
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was holding a live-streamed news briefing on Monday when he was informed by a captain that Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting at the university’s main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday night.
“We just received information the suspect is in custody,” Mr Longo said at the presser. “Just giving a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief.”
Mr Jones’ arrest just after 11am local time was announced after warnings to the public that he was considered “armed and dangerous.”
Shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones opened up about struggles growing up in 2018 article
In a 2018 profile from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginia newspaper described how Mr Jones grew up in Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes in Richmond.
In that same article, Mr Jones was described as being a smart and quiet child by his grandmother, known to him and his siblings as “Grannie”.
“I lift him up more in prayer because I can see the hand of God on him,” said his “Grannie,” Mary Jones in the news article. “He was quiet. Even in school, quiet. His sisters and his brothers would tease. But he was smart. He’s destined for more.”
For Mr Jones, he characterised his parents’ divorce as being “traumatic” as his father left when he was five years old and didn’t return until he was a teen.
“My dad and me were really close. It just hurt me when he had to leave,” he said. “That was one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life. I didn’t understand why he left. When I went to school, people didn’t understand me.”
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has the story:
Christopher Darnell Jones: Everything we know about UVA mass shooting suspect
Jones, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder
UVA Football coach describes victims as “incredible young men"
In a statement on Monday evening, University of Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliot said the killings had deeply affected the team.
“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the death of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin ...” Mr Elliot wrote. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends.”
Alleged gunman at UVA is former member of football team
Officers first identified the suspected shooter in the massacre just after midnight on Monday, while sharing a headshot of 22-year-old Cristopher Darnell Jones that appeared to be lifted from UVA’s athletics’ website, as he was a former football player for the school.
“The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach,” the department tweeted, warning that he was believed to be “armed and dangerous” in several follow-up posts.
Mr Jones, who is suspected of killing three students, including fellow UVA football players D’Sean Perry, 22, and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr and Devin Chandler, reportedly grew up in Richmond and played football at two area high schools.
He was a former football player for the UVA and is included on the university’s athletics website on the 2018 roster, though he didn’t appear in any games.
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has more:
Christopher Darnell Jones: Everything we know about UVA mass shooting suspect
Jones, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder
UVA campus was put on lockdown after shooting that killed three
Late night on Sunday evening, students wrapping up an otherwise quiet weekend at the University of Virginia were disturbed by terror-inducing text messages and emails from the school’s dean and Office of Emergency Management, warning that an active shooter had touched the main campus and had evaded arrest by authorities.
“UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” tweeted the university’s police force in a late-night message that sent panic throughout the campus.
It was later confirmed by the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management that a mass shooting had unfolded at a parking garage on the university’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville on Sunday night.
At least three people were killed and two were injured, the school’s president, Jim Ryan, confirmed in a statement early in the morning on Monday.
The Independent’s Johanna Crisholm has the story:
Christopher Darnell Jones: Everything we know about UVA mass shooting suspect
Jones, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.