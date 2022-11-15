✕ Close University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect

University of Virginia officials had received a warning that Christopher Darnell Jones was in possession of a firearm not long before he allegedly shot dead three fellow students and wounded two others on the college campus.

Police revealed in a press conference on Monday that the college had been contacted by an individual in the fall saying that the 22-year-old had made comments about having a gun. Prior to this, he was also allegedly involved in a hazing incident at the university.

Mr Jones is now charged with three counts of murder after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip on Sunday night.

Three football players on the university team – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – were killed in the attack.

Mr Jones then went on the run before he was taken into custody around 12 hours later. No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.