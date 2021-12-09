New York’s Met museum to drop Sackler name over opioid ties

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will drop the Sackler name from as many as seven exhibition spaces following concerns about the family’s role in the opioid crisis.

The world famous New York City museum known as “The Met” announced the change in a statement with relatives of Dr Mortimer Sackler and Dr Raymond Sackler on Thursday.

“Our families have always strongly supported the Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the museum and the important mission that it serves,” the Sackler family reportedly said.

“The earliest of these gifts were made almost 50 years ago, and now we are passing the torch to others who might wish to step forward to support the museum.”

It follows The Met ending its financial ties with the Sacklers, a family who for decades have been accused of benefiting from the crisis in opioids, as well as donating to the art world.

As reported by Bloomberg, a pharmaceutical firm formerly owned by the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma LP, was responsible for producing the painkiller OxyContin, an opioid medication often used in instances of drug abuse.

Purdue was forced to declare bankruptcy in 2018 after opioid-related lawsuits, with the family agreeing to donate funds to deal with the problem in return for immunity from civil liability, it was also reported.

Many world famous museums and galleries such as The Louvre in Paris, France, have also severed ties with the Sacklers, who were known as philanthropists.