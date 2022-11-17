Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man carrying a knife entered The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday and asked to see the newspaper’s “politics section,” a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

The man, who was also carrying a stuffed animal, had the knife confiscated by security personnel at the building shortly after entering around 12:15 pm. No one was hurt in the episode, which The New York Post reported did not include any fight.

Police said that the man was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for an examination.