Man carrying knife enters New York Times building and asks to see ‘politics section,’ police say

The man’s knife was confiscated by security personnel

Abe Asher
Thursday 17 November 2022 21:10
Comments
'We're coming for you' NRA tells New York Times

A man carrying a knife entered The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday and asked to see the newspaper’s “politics section,” a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

The man, who was also carrying a stuffed animal, had the knife confiscated by security personnel at the building shortly after entering around 12:15 pm. No one was hurt in the episode, which The New York Post reported did not include any fight.

Police said that the man was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for an examination.

