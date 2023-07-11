Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bodies of two newborn twin girls were found in a plastic bag at a child care centre in Chicago, authorities say.

Workers found the girls’ 29-year-old mother covered in blood in a bathroom at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus after she failed to turn up for a class around 6pm on 7 July, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The mother, who also worked at the centre, was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she underwent surgery.

While cleaning the bathroom about an hour later, janitorial staff found the two infants were found unconscious in a black garbage bag in a cabinet, according to ABC7.

They were rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Bernice E. Lavin Center told WGN the mother had suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the babies being delivered prematurely.

The two girls were named Sepia and Radical Red by hospital staff, according to the police report.

Their cause of death has not been released.

The childcare centre, which provides care for the children of Northwestern staff, told the Sun-Times no children who attend the facility had been affected.

The Chicago Police Department is reviewing surveillance footage.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for a police report or further information.