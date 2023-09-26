Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NFL player Chandler Jones has claimed that Las Vegas firefighters “injected” him with a mystery substance and forced him into a mental health hospital.

Mr Jones, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, says that “a group of 5 to 7” came to his house with an ambulance, gave him a mystery shot and took him to Southern Hills Hospital.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Mr Jones wrote in handwritten notes that he posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” Mr Jones wrote, along with a caption that stated, “First day out but I’m still aligned.”

Mr Jones wrote that the fire department officials who showed up at his home told him that he had been placed on a “court hold” by the Las Vegas Police Department.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online,” he wrote.

Mr Jones stated that after being taken to Southern Hills he was “then transferred to Seven Hills where they tried to force me to take meds & injections.”

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” Mr Jones said, writing that he was “very sane.”

Mr Jones was placed on the NFL’s non-football illness list last week, ruling him out of games indefinitely.

The athlete also claimed that he had reached out to the Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler but said he had not heard back from the team.

“I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails.”

Mr Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders last year.

The team’s head coach Josh McDaniels said Mr Jones had been ruled out from playing for the team because of “a personal situation and a private matter.”