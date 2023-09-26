Adele refers to herself as Rich Paul’s ‘wife’ during Las Vegas residency show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele appeared to refer to herself as her partner Rich Paul’s “wife”, adding fuel to rumours that she secretly married the sports agent.

The multi-award-winning singer, 35, often pauses between sonsg to chat with audience members at her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency concerts, and thrilled fans earlier this month by referring to Paul as “my husband”.

On Saturday (23 September), the “Easy on Me” star shared some thoughts on US sports with her fans.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, ‘cause I love sports,” she said, according to a video filmed by a concertgoer. “I actually love watching sports,” she added, before noting that football in the UK is referred to as soccer in the United States.

“I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person,” Adele continued.

“Why does the whistle always get blown? Why is it four yards? Why are there inches? Why does it stop when it gets f***ing exciting?”

Then, Adele stated that she was “not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football – even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

The previous weekend, the “I Drink Wine” vocalist gave her first clue that she and Paul were married as she rebuffed a proposal from a fan.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

When the fan once again asked if she “can try” to get married, Adele continued to reject the offer. “Oh, no I don’t want to try,” she said. “I’m with Rich, you’re crazy. Leave me alone.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Adele for comment.

The couple have been together since 2021, after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Though Adele nor Paul have ever confirmed any marriage plans outright, rumours of their engagement have been swirling since February 2022, when the singer wore a large diamond ring at the Brit Awards.

She later denied being engaged in an interview with Elle magazine, and waved her accessory choice as her simply being a fan of high-end jewellery.

However, elsewhere in the article, Adele opened up about her relationship with Paul, noting that she’d “never been in love like this” before.

“I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she gushed.