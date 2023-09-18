Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has once again sparked rumours that she’s married after referring to Rich Paul as her “husband” at her Las Vegas residency show.

The singer, 35, spoke candidly about her relationship in a recent video shared to TikTok, documented by a fan during her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 16 September. While answering questions from guests in the audience, one fan asked Adele to marry her.

Adele went on to politely decline the marriage request, as she discussed her sexuality and her relationship with Paul, who she called her “husband”.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

When the fan once again asked if she “can try” to get married, Adele continued to reject the offer. “Oh, no I don’t want to try,” she said. “I’m with Rich, you’re crazy. Leave me alone.”

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 530,000 views. In the comments, many fans have gone on to question if Adele has married Paul, who she’s been dating since 2021.

“Her husband??? Omgg Adele Paul???” one fan wrote, while another added: “No. Stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??”

A third asked: “She married!? When?”

Earlier this year, the “Hello” singer was also rumoured to be engaged to Paul, with reported plans to wed during the past summer. In February, celebrity gossip site Deux Moi claimed in a newsletter that “very reliable sources” had said that the pair were “having a summer wedding”.

However, neither Adele or Paul confirmed the reports at the time. They also have not publicly confirmed if they married over the summer.

In February 2022, rumours also swirled that the couple was engaged, after Adele attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand. Months later, the “Easy On Me” singer shut down that speculation, as she told Elle: “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewellery, boy!”

She also went on to open up about her relationship with the sports agent, noting that she’d “never been in love like this” before.

“I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she said during the interview.

Although she hasn’t confirmed if she’s a married woman yet or not, Adele has opened up about expanding her family with Paul. She’s already the mother of a 10-year-old son named Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

When a fan ask her to help pick out a name for her future daughter during one of her shows in Las Vegas, the songwriter responded by speaking about her own opportunity to one day have another child.

“I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” she said, before the fan said that she’s stuck between two baby names for her child: Parker and Spencer.

After she picked Spencer, she went on to explain her reasoning for choosing that name: “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” she said. However, Adele wanted to give the woman some other options, so she suggested the name Ray as well.

Meanwhile, Paul, who’s the father of three children, has also opened up about the possibility of growing his family. During an interview withE! News in July 2022, he spoke out about what his approach to parenting would be if he had a fourth child.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said. But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Adele for comment.