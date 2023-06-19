Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has spoken candidly about suffering from a fungal skin infection in a very awkward area of her body due to wearing Spanx, according to reports.

The “Easy On Me” singer, 35, opened up about getting “jock itch” around her groin area after sweating in her Spanx shapewear night after night while performing at her Las Vegas residency.

Adele recently returned to her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after a three-month break. During her most recent show over the weekend, she told the crowds she was “so hot” under the spotlights on the stage.

According to the Daily Mail, Adele said that her “t**s were sweating” and added: “I need a towel, Jesus!”

She continued to tell the crowd that her doctor informed her that she had “jock itch”, a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body, such as the groin.

“It is a bit crude but I never knew it existed!” the “Easy On Me” singer said.

“Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it fit me. And I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my sweat. And my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

Appearing to refer to a topical treatment for the condition, Adele added: “So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don’t know why the f*** I just told you that.”

But the superstar also gave her fans some good news about herself. “Talking of body acne, I have started weight-lifting again like no one’s business. And I am absolutely loving it.”

(Raven B Varona/Stella McCartney)

Following her three-month break, Adele said she was “gassed” to be performing again, even when the nerves got the better of her.

“All week I had just been buzzing and right then I was stood right there [behind the curtain] and I s*** myself,” she admitted.

“We had a very long break and I am gassed to be back. I was bored out of my brains. Somehow I missed you. It is a lovely change. I genuinely love doing these shows and it is the highlight of my week. I was desperate to get back. It is a whole new meaning.”

In March, Adele announced that she was extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November. She also spoke of plans to release a concert film.

Her “Weekends With Adele” series began in November 2022 and was due to end in March, but her representatives said they would resume on 16 June until 4 November.

Adele performing her Las Vegas residency (Raven B Varona)

Recently, the “Someone Like You” singer appeared to have been caught in the middle of her close friends Alan Carr and his ex-husband Paul Drayton’s divorce.

The former couple were married for three years but announced their separation in January 2022. Adele paid for their wedding party in 2018 and officiated the ceremony after getting ordained.

During an appearance on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown last August, Carr joked that he and Drayton had divided everything between them, including their celebrity friends like Adele.

The Chatty Man star quipped that he got “custody of Adele” but Drayton recently criticised his ex’s sketch as “bad taste” and clarified that he is still close friends with Adele.

Adele currently lives in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Rich Paul and her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.