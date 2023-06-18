Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Drayton has addressed ex-husband Alan Carr’s “really nasty” comments about their divorce in a new interview.

In January 2022, Carr and Drayton announced they were separating after three years of marriage.

Adele, who became close to the couple, paid for their 2018 wedding party and also got ordained so the singer could officiate the ceremony.

During an appearance on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown last August, Carr said he’d gone through a “really spiteful and messy divorce”.

He joked that Drayton had gotten 50 per cent of everything he owned, and the former couple had “divvied up our celebrity friends” – including Adele.

The Chatty Man star quipped: “I get custody of Adele. Paul gets Gok [Wan] at the weekends. We’re still friends. I know he’s taken half of everything. But the one thing he can’t take is my dignity. Am I right?”

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Drayton said Carr’s sketch was in “bad taste” while clarifying that he is still extremely close with Adele.

He told the newspaper: “The comments he made were in bad taste. They really upset me, to be honest, as there was also the suggestion I was being greedy.”

Drayton claimed he messaged Carr after the show, explaining that “it’s upset my mum”, but said the 47-year-old comedian didn’t respond to his text.

According to Drayton, his mother didn’t “like me being called greedy on television”.

Drayton also said the divorce from Carr had no impact on his friendship with the “Hello” singer, adding that they have “always been close and that’s not going to change”.

When he sent Adele a clip of Carr on the Channel 4 programme, she reportedly advised him to “take the high road, babe”.

Finally, Drayton also set the record straight about their divorce proccedings when “we agreed what to settle on fairly and amicably”. He also added he believes one of the show’s sketch writers was responsible for the “really nasty” comments Carr made on-air.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Carr and Channel 4 for comment.

In 2021, Adele invited Carr to keep her audience entertained during her televised concert at the London Palladium.

The Grammy winner hosted Carr and Drayton’s wedding at one of her two homes in Los Angeles, and reportedly sang for their first dance.

Drayton said: “The song was Bloody Mother F***ing A**hole by Martha Wainwright. It was hilarious.”

The 51-year-old also spoke about his “journey of sobriety” while reportedly revealing he is currently in a new relationship.

Drayton was arrested drunk-driving last year, after he reversed into a police car with an alcohol test reading that was several times over the limit. He was handed a 14-week jail sentence after admitting one count of “driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit”.

After spending two “harrowing” nights in prison, Drayton won an appeal against the jail sentence.

During an interview in March this year, Carr declared he was in his “slaggy phase” after his divorce from Drayton.