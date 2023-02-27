Adele rumoured to be engaged to Rich Paul

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul and plans to be wed this summer.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 34, and Paul, 41, have been dating since 2021 and moved in together into the former home of Sylvester Stallone last year.

Reports claim that a “very reliable source” has said Adele and Paul are “planning a summer wedding”. Neither party has confirmed the news, however.

The Independent has reached out to the couple’s representatives for comment.

Rumours that the couple are engaged began after celebrity gossip site Deux Moi shared in a newsletter: “Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!”

This isn’t the first time the singer has sparked engagement rumours. Last February, she sported a large teardrop-shaped diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 Brit Awards.

However, she refused to confirm nor deny the speculation around her relationship status with Paul.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show following her attendance at the awards ceremony, she said: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Prior to her coy response, Adele shut down rumours that she and Paul were struggling to make things work due to scheduling conflicts.

She shared a post on 1 February 2022 on Instagram to announce her performance at the Brit Awards, adding cheekily: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

In August, Adele confirmed again that she was not engaged, but added that she “absolutely” wants to marry him.

She told ELLE at the time that she has “never been in love like this” before and said: “I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

The 30 singer was previously married to Simon Konecki. They wed in a secret ceremony in 2016, with Adele announcing her divorce from him in March 2021. The pair share Angelo, their 10-year-old son.

She also revealed that she “definitely wants more kids”, telling the magazine: “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”