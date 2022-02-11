Adele addresses engagement rumours while discussing plans for another child

Adele has opened up about her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul and addressed rumours that the pair may be engaged after a year of dating.

The Easy on Me singer discussed her love life and plans for the future during an appearance onThe Graham Norton Show on Thursday 10 February, where she remained coy when asked about her rumoured engagement with the NBA sports agent.

Adele sparked engagement rumours with Paul after she wore a large teardrop-shaped diamond ring on her left hand at the Brit Awards on 8 February. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said in response to the inquiry, according to the DailyMail.

During the interview, the singer, 33, was also asked about her postponed Las Vegas residency. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele said. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that.”

The Caesar’s Palace Hotel residency, “Weekends with Adele,” was set to begin on 21 January and run until 16 April. However, in a teary Instagram video, the singer explained to fans that her show was simply not ready in time after it had been hit by “delivery delays and Covid”.

While reflecting on the postponement, Adele added that the weekend concert series is “absolutely 100 per cent happening this year,” as to not interfere with some of her other plans for next year. “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said on the show, which airs Friday evening, before adding: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele’s comments come after it was rumoured that she and Paul, 40, were struggling to make their relationship work due to scheduling conflicts. However, the Hello singer shut down breakup rumours in a post shared to Instagram on 1 February.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele has remained pretty private about her relationship, however, the couple is believed to have started dating around May 2021. The singer shares son Angelo, nine, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.