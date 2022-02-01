Adele shuts down breakup rumours about her boyfriend Rich Paul

With the help of an Instagram post, Adele has subtly shut down some of the rumours that she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were breaking up.

On January 30, The Sun reported that Adele, 33, and sports agent, Paul, 40, were struggling to see each other, since the singer was doing a lot of travelling. A source told the news outlet that she was trying to improve their relationship.

“Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained,” the source said.

The source also claimed that Adele was “upset” after postponing her Las Vegas residency and that she “needed” her boyfriend to be there, but he couldn’t because of work.

"It was a very emotional and stressful time for her,” the source continued. “Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things.”

However, it appears that Adele has shut these claims down, along with any speculation that she and Paul are calling it quits.

In a post shared to Instagram on 1 February, Adele expressed her excitement about performing at the upcoming BRIT Awards, with a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Many of the Grammy-winner’s followers applauded her for mentioning Paul in her post, one of which said: ​​ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME.”

​​“Oh, and Rich send his love” tell’em Adele!!!!!” another Instagram user wrote.

Adele revealed to Vogue this past November that she and Paul made their first public appearance as a couple back in July at the NBA Final games between Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to this relationship, Adele finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki in March 2021. The former couple share one son, Angelo, nine.

Previously, Adele has opened up about her relationships with Paul and Konecki. During the singer’s One Night Only concert special on CBS, she had an interview with Oprah Winfrey. With the talk show host, Adele shared some of the things that she loved about Paul.

"He’s just hilarious,” Adele explained in the episode, via People. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does."

She noted that in the relationship, it was the first time she’s “love [herself] and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

During the concert special, Adele also applauded her former husband for being there for her throughout their marriage.

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest,” she said. “He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life. I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it.”