Adele has told crowds at the Brits that she “loves” being a female artist following the introduction of gender-neutral awards categories.

The “Someone Like You” singer took home three prizes at Tuesday (8 February) night’s award show, including Song of the Year (for “Easy On Me”), Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The lattermost category had previously been split by gender, with Adele twice winning for British Female Solo Artist. However, the awards this year were gender-neutral to recognise artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them”.

During her speech for Artist of the Year, which she said she “really wasn’t expecting”, Adele praised her fellow competitor Little Simz, as well as Dave, Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender.

“I love being an artist,” she said. “I really do, and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job.”

Encouraging young artists to keep performing, Adele told the crowd: “Never lose sight of why you are who you are. The reason people are into you is because of something you have in you – don’t ever let go of that ever.”

She then continued: “Also, I would say, I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

Adele performed ‘I Drink Wine’ at the Brits (Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the night, Adele dedicated her Album of the Year win for 30 to her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son,” she said. “And to Simon, his dad. This is all our journey, not just mine.”

Adele had earlier ignited engagement rumours after she attended the ceremony with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

You can find the full list of winners from the 2022 Brit Awards here.