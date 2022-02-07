This year’s Brit Awards will be the first to hand out prizes that aren’t based on the gender of the artist.

The annual music ceremony has scrapped its male and female categories in a bid to make it as “inclusive and relevant as possible”. The move had previously been called for by artists including Sam Smith and Will Young, who said gendered categories excluded non-binary musicians.

From this year, there will be awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, instead of Best Male and Best Female Solo Artist, and Best International Male and Female Solo Artist.

In a statement announcing the change last November, organisers said the move came as they wanted to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them”.

While the decision was welcomed by many, it was also criticised by some, including Queen guitarist Brian May.

May claimed that some decisions in the music industry were being made “without a lot of thought” as a “knee-jerk” response to “woke cancel culture”.

“I feel very uncomfortable about some of the decisions that are being made, often out of fear, because people are so afraid of being called out,” he told The Sun, adding: “It is a horrible atmosphere.”

He continued: “I get so sick of people trying to change things without thinking of the long-term consequences. Some of these things are improvements and some are not. Some of them are depriving people… A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone. I think some things need to go back.”

However, May later apologised in an Instagram story and claimed he was “ambushed” and “stitched up” by the journalist who asked him the question.

“It’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people,” he wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories.”

He added: “My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes - and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world.”

Writing for The Independent, Annabel Nugent welcomed the change and remarked: “Abandoning gender categories is simply part of a wider attempt to make awards shows a more inclusive place, where cultural achievements can be celebrated without prejudice.”

The Brits are also reintroducing genre-based prizes for the first time since 2006. Covering alternative/rock, pop/R&B, dance and hip-hop/rap/grime, the awards will be voted for by fans, rather than music industry insiders as per tradition.

The 42nd Brit Awards will take place on 8 February 2022 in London and be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, who replaces Jack Whitehall after four consecutive years as host.

You’ll be able to follow along live with The Independent’s coverage on the night. See the full list of nominations here, and the list of live performers here.