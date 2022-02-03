Adele is among the artists booked to perform at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony.

The annual music awards show is being hosted once again at the O2 Arena in London, on Tuesday 8 February.

Adele announced she was performing at the Brits in a post to social media, in which she also revealed she would be interviewed on The Graham Norton Show this Friday (4 February).

Other artists scheduled for Brits performances include Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Little Simz and Liam Gallagher. Doja Cat was booked but was forced to pull out after members of her team contracted Covid.

Adele’s Brits appearance will be her first performance since her One Night Only TV special last year.

She also starred in the pre-recorded special An Audience with Adele, which was attended by fellow celebrities including Stormzy and Emma Watson, on ITV. She was due to embark upon her Las Vegas residency last month, but was forced to postpone the shows, blaming delivery delays and Covid.

The way in which Adele announced her Brits performance angered some fans, many of whom are still waiting to learn whether the British singer will reschedule her Las Vegas residency – or offer refunds for those who cannot afford to book new flights and hotels.

Adele is up for four awards this year: MasterCard Album of the Year (30), Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), and Best Pop/R&B Act.

The Brits ceremony, which begins at 8pm, will be streamed live on YouTube for international audiences and broadcast in the UK on ITV.

See the nominations in full here.