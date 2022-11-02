Adele says she thought divorce news would get ‘buried’ by announcing it over Easter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele says she thought the news of her divorce from Simon Konecki would get “buried” if she announced it over Easter break in 2021.

In March of that year, the 34-year-old singer announced that she was getting divorced from her husband.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2016, reached a divorce settlement in January, with Los Angeles court documents revealing that Adele had filed a judgement packet.

A few months later during Easter break, it was finally confirmed that the divorce had been signed off by a judge, meaning it was officially confirmed.

Recalling that time during a Q&A session called “Happy Hour with Adele” this week, Adele revealed that she thought her divorce news would get “buried” if she announced it over Easter.

“I remember the day after we announced our divorce, which sounds really s***,” Adele said. “We had to announce as people started noticing we weren’t together and I didn’t want it to look dodgy, because it wasn’t.

“And we thought that sort of announcing it on Good Friday that it would get buried in Easter news, but obviously, it blew up.”

Adele and Konecki started dating in 2011 and share a son, Angelo, together.

(Happy Hours with Adele)

In April 2019, after three years of marriage, the couple announced their split with Adele citing irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce in September of that year.

The singer kept her relationship with her ex out of the public eye, only revealing that they were married in her 2017 Grammys acceptance speech.

In the same interview, she praised one fan for pronouncing her name “perfectly”.

The fan seemed to say Adele’s name in a north London accent, going for “uh-dell” instead of “ah-dell”. Adele is from Enfield and was raised in Tottenham, north London.

“I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly,” Adele remarked. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

Adele is currently preparing to launch her postponed Las Vegas residency, where tickets are being sold for as much as £40,000 on certain resale sites.