Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.
The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.
His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.
TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.
Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his Instagram Stories, with Playboi Carti’s “Stop Breathing” playing in the background.
Fans of the rap star and industry figures have started to pay tribute online.
Migos also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.
Who are Migos?
Migos is a hip-hop rap group established in 2008 in Georgia, US.
The three-piece were raised by Takeoff’s mother. Growing up, they listened to music by artists such as Lil Wayne, Hot Boys, and Outkast, the latter of which has paid tribute to the musician.
Migos have had several successful singles. Arguably their most famous song is “Bad and Boujee”, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.
The track peaked at No 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. They have also achieve two No 1 albums in the US.
Houston police have spoken with Takeoff’s mother
In a press conference held on Tuesday (1 November), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that he has spoken to Takeoff’s mother.
Finner reminded reporters in the room of the “human element” of the incident.
He also urged people to remove videos of the incident, which have been circulating online.
Houston police appear to confirm that Quavo was not injured in the shooting
Takeoff had been at a private party with his bandmate and uncle, Quavo, when the shooting began.
The Houston police held a press conference on Tuesday (1 November) to address the fatal incident.
Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. This would appear to confirm that Quavo was not injured during the altercation since he is 31 years old.
SZA says she is ‘genuinely creeped out by the world’ following the death of Takeoff
SZA has spoken out in the wake of Takeoff’s death.
“This Takeoff s*** so weird. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world,” wrote the Grammy winner on Twitter.
“God bless that man’s spirit, his family, and friends. SUCH A TALENTED SOUL... ion understand.”
Drake remembers ‘best memories’ with Takeoff
Drake is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Takeoff.
The Canadian rapper shared a post on Instagram remembering the late rapper.
“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote.
“That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man. Take.”
Drake accompanied the caption with a photo of himself and Takeoff on stage together.
Were Takeoff and Offsett feuding?
Takeoff‘s relationship with Offset became estranged in 2022, but the reason for the feud is unclear.
In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast last month, Quavo said it was a family issue that’s got nothing to do with “no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing”.
“This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell,” he said.
However, despite having issues, Takeoff said that Offset is “always going to be family. We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change.”
Have any suspects been arrested?
As per authorities, no suspects have been arrested so far.
Police have requested that any witnesses who left the scene come forward with additional information.
Where did the shooting occur?
The police said the shooting occurred after a private party had ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, as a large group of about 40 people gathered near the front door on the third level.
An argument ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, police said, leading to many people fleeing.
James Corden pays tribute to Takeoff
James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.
The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
Takeoff’s management mourn ‘monumental loss of beloved brother’
Representatives for Takeoff have mourned the “monumental loss” of their “beloved brother” after the Migos rapper was shot dead at the age of 28.
In a statement shared on social media, Migos’ label Quality Control said they were “devastated” by the “senseless violence”.
“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.
“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”
