Adele was delighted by a fan who apparently pronounced her name “perfectly” during a Q&A session.

In a Q&A session called “Happy Hour with Adele”, the 34-year-old singer praised a London-based fan for the way she said her name.

“I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly,” Adele said. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

The fan seemed to say Adele’s name in a north-London accent, going for “uh-dell” instead of “ah-dell”. Adele is from Enfield and was raised in Tottenham, north London.

It was reported this week that tickets for Adele’s postponed Las Vegas residency have risen to nearly £40,000 online on certain resale sites.

They were originally on sale for between £70 and £600.

The Weekends With Adele shows are scheduled to take place from 18 November 2022 through 25 March 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Adele originally postponed the shows because she felt that they lacked “intimacy”. According to the singer, the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career.

In a recent interview with Elle, the singer explained how she went into hiding after cancelling the performances, saying that she was “embarrassed” to have disappointed fans.

Adele announced the rescheduled shows in July, commenting: “After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen.”

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve been most looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she wrote.