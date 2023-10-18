Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Los Angeles Chargers fan who went viral for her dramatic reactions to the game has hit back at conspiracy theories about her enthusiasm.

Merrianne Do was caught on camera displaying a wide range of emotions as her team was tied with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

The mother-of-four’s roller coaster of reactions soon went viral and led to a slew of people assuming she was paid or planted by the team.

But Ms Do said she is simply just a football fanatic.

“I wish I was being paid,” she told TMZ.

“If [the skeptics] only knew this is how I am every day. My kids are like, ‘Mommy this is how you are at my flag football game, why do they think you’re getting paid?’”

Ms Do said she first became a Chargers fan after moving to Los Angeles more than 20 years ago and has followed her team with dedication since.

Merrianne Do went viral for her dramatic reactions (NFL)

“We are diehard fans. It’s always been like this. People that know me know that I’ve been this crazy football fan all my life,” she said.

But internet slueths deepened the conspiracy theory claims when pictures of Ms Do emerged wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

In response, she said grew up in the state and doesn’t “think you have to be a single-team fan”.

Despite Ms Do’s best efforts, her team ultimately lost to the Cowboys 20-17.