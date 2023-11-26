Rainbow Bridge explosion latest: Police use 3D scanning to recreate scene as victims named
The New York man and his wife’s Bentley may have suffered mechanical failure as it approached the Niagara Falls crossing
Smoke billows from Niagara Falls explosion as two people dead in vehicle blast
Police are using 3D scanning technology to help create a “digital crash scene”, as the investigation into Wednesday’s Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion continues.
Niagara Falls Police Department Chief John Faso said investigations were likely to take a while, adding: “This is not something that’s going to happen overnight. It’s a monumental task.”
Investigators are now probing whether a mechanical failure could be to blame, with experts suggesting that the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder (EDR) – which is similar to an aircraft’s “black box” – may be critical to discovering the cause of the crash.
Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls, told The New York Times that the Bentley the couple, identified on Friday as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani, was driving in was an older model and may have experienced some sort of mechanical glitch that caused it to suddenly accelerate as it approached the border checkpoint.
Dramatic footage captured the vehicle speeding up before it hit a curb on the US side of the border, became airborne and then combusted, killing the pair inside.
The blast instantly sparked fears of a terrorist attack but New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI officials later said there was “no sign of terrorist activity”.
Video captures the speeding car ahead of the crash
A cancelled KISS concert to a fatal crash
A deadly crash at a border crossing between the US and Canada is believed to have involved a New York couple who had planned to attend a Kiss concert in Toronto on Wednesday night.
Law enforcement sources told CNN that the couple, who have not been identified but were said to have lived in western New York, were speeding in their Bentley when the car rammed into the Rainbow Bridge crossing, killing them both.
The blast sparked fears of a terrorist attack and prompted Canadian and US officials to briefly close all border bridges between the two nations and ground planes at nearby Buffalo Airport.
Hours later, the FBI Buffalo office and New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that there were no signs that the incident was terror-related.
Instead, the investigation so far indicates that the couple were planning to cross the border to go to a Kiss concert in Toronto that night. But the concert was cancelled earlier in the day due to frontman Paul Stanley becoming ill with the flu.
The timeline
Wednesday, 22 November:
- The band KISS cancelled its Toronto show due to frontman Paul Stanley catching the flu
- A New York couple, who had been planning on going to the concert, decide to go to a casino
- The couple left the casino, and headed toward the bridge
- 11.50am: The Rainbow Bridge was closed due to a “traffic event”
- Gov Kathy Hochul announces “there is no indication of a terrorist attack”
- The FBI also said “no terrorism nexus was identified”
Friday, 24 November:
- Police identify the couple as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani from Grand Island New York
- They were survived by their two children
Right-wing figures bashed for rushing to label crash a terrorist attack
A number of right-wing figures quickly branded the crash a “terrorist attack,” sparking criticism.
Senator Ted Cruz also claimed the incident was a terror attack, tweeting: “This confirms our worst fear: the explosion at Rainbow Bridge was a terrorist attack.”
Congressman Byron Donalds also chimed in. “Today’s apparent terrorist attack must be a wake-up call to all Americans. Now—more than ever—we need a change in leadership in our nation,” he said. “As authorities respond to this ongoing situation, I extend my prayers to all those impacted by this terror and pray for our great nation.”
Florida Senator Rick Scott and presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as Donald Trump Jr, among others, also suggested the explosion was a terrorist incident, linking it to border enforcement policies.
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy criticized Fox News’ initial “terrorist attack” reporting in an interview with Abby Phillip on Wednesday.
“This was irresponsible reporting, this was reckless reporting and by all accounts, it was inaccurate reporting,” he said, adding that it was reported “for hours” and the network sent out a push alert on the terrorism report.
Political strategist Lindy Li also criticised Fox News, tweeting: “Contrary to what Fox News wants you to believe the car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge was NOT a terrorist attack but a terrible accident,” she said.
“Trump’s violent insurrection against our Capitol WAS a terrorist attack and NOT a normal tourist visit. Learn the b****y difference.”
Police guard the Rainbow Bridge in the aftermath of the crash
ICYMI: What we know about the Rainbow Bridge crash
Two people, Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani, died after a vehicle exploded at a US-Canadaborder crossing at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, on Wednesday 22 November.
The car was attempting to enter Canada from the United States when it sped toward a checkpoint, crashed into a fence and erupted “into a fireball” just before midday, according to witnesses.
Video footage and photos showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the checkpoint, and a security booth that had been charred by flames.
The blast killed two, reportedly injured one Border Patrol officer and led to the closure of four border crossings between the US and Canada in New York state.
Within hours, investigators had ruled out that the car had been carrying explosives or was connected to terrorism.
What we know about the deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion
Authorities have confirmed the incident was not a terrorist attack but the reason for the crash remains unclear
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows car speeding moments before explosion
A message from the family
Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani were identified on Friday as the victims of the crash.
Online records revealed that the family owns Gui’s Lumber, a business that spans locations across western New York.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes,” the families and the lumber company said in a joint statement released by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. “At this point, we are requesting privacy so we may begin the process of healing.”
Niagara Falls identify victims of Rainbow Bridge crash
Police named the two people who died in the Rainbow Bridge crash as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani on Thursday.
Cause of crash still a mystery
The cause of the Rainbow Bridge blast remains something of a mystery.
Some previously speculated that the driver of the vehicle may have suffered from a medical emergency, though investigators are now exploring whether a mechanical failure in the car could be to blame.
Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls, told The New York Times that the Bentley the couple was driving in was an older model and may have experienced some sort of mechanical glitch that caused it to suddenly accelerate as it approached the border checkpoint.
However, a spokesperson for the American arm of Bentley Motors told the paper that the automaker was yet to hear from investigators about the incident.
Automotive analyst Laura Fix told NBC-affiliate-WGRZ that acceleration data recovered from the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder (EDR) may determine the cause of the crash.
“They could actually see that the driver applied the accelerator pedal, not unintentionally, then it could have been [possibly] a medical issue,” Ms Fix said.
