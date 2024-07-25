Support truly

Kurt and Monica Vallani were driving along the US-Canada border at Niagara Falls last November when the unthinkable happened.

The couple’s Bentley crashed and exploded on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects Niagara Falls, New York with Niagara Falls, Ontario. The Vallanis, both 53, died instantly.

One eight-month investigation later, and the cause of the fatal crash on November 22, 2023 is still a mystery.

Investigators do have some information about what led to the crash, the Associated Press reports. Security footage shows the couple’s car racing through an intersection and hitting a median before flying into the air. However, the car landed and exploded out of the camera’s view.

However, investigators still don’t know whether a human or mechanical error caused the fatal crash, the Associated Press reports.

A sign that reads, ‘Bridges to CA closed’ following a deadly car crash and explosion on Niagara Falls’ Rainbow Bridge in November 2023. After an eight-month investigation, officials still do not know what caused the crash ( Getty Images )

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said the investigation “is considered closed at this point, but can be reopened if any new evidence comes to light.” The car’s black box was destroyed in the crash, Restaino said, limiting what investigators could find out.

The New York couple was driving a 2022 Bentley Flying Spur, which can speed up from 0 to 60 mph in four seconds. A Bentley spokesperson told the Associated Press the company has opened its own investigation into the crash.

GOP politicians, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Byron Donalds, quickly began spreading rumors of terrorist involvement.

However, local and federal officials said there was no evidence of terrorist activity.

The crash also threw a wrench in regional Thanksgiving travel plans, as officials closed the Niagara Falls border and nearby roads.

The Villanis were travelling for a KISS concert in Toronto, Canda that was cancelled when a band member fell ill.

Chuck Meyer, a friend of the couple, told local outlet WGRZ he was devastated to learn of their deaths through national news coverage.

“I got home yesterday (Wednesday). I didn’t know anything other than hearing things on the news about the border, and then saw that their driveway was filled up with all these cars,” Meyer said.

“I thought, ‘Oh, they’re having Christmas or Thanksgiving early, and like, that’s really nice.’ And then about an hour later, heard the news and I’m like, ‘oh my God.’”