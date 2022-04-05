Parkland school to be reopened for jury tour before ruling on Nicholas Cruz’s death penalty trial
The 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz plead guilty to the murder of 17 staff and students in October
The judge presiding over the deadliest mass shooting ever to go to trial ruled that the jury will be granted permission to tour the blood-stained school building in Parkland, Florida where shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people, the Associated Press reported.
The defence for 23-year-old Cruz tried to argue that a tour of the facilities was unnecessary, given the fact that their client had plead guilty and, as they argued, there was sufficient video and photographic evidence from the massacre that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, however, saw it another way.
“The Court finds that a jury view of the crime scene remains useful and proper, even in light of the current posture of the case,” Ms Scherer wrote in a ruling posted Monday, according to the Associated Press.
“The purpose of a jury view is to assist the jury in analyzing and applying the evidence presented at trial.”
With files from the Associated Press.
