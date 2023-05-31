Woman who vanished on road trip like Gabby Petito is found alive

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 33-year-old Tennessee woman who went missing earlier this month while road-tripping with her boyfriend across the US has made contact with her family.

Nikki Alcaraz is now confirmed to be safe, authorities said.

She had been travelling in her black Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend Tyler Stratton and pet dog in Cheatham County to visit family in Orange County, California.

Her disappearance had sparked fears of domestic violence and been likened to the case of Gabby Petito, a young woman who was killed by her fiance during a road trip across the US, after the police had pulled the couple over having received reports that Mr Stratton had assaulted Ms Alcaraz.

Officers let them go without pressing criminal charges after Mr Stratton claimed he had also been hit.

Ms Alcaraz – who also goes by Nikki Cunningham, was reportedly spotted in a California Walmart before she made contact with her family.

On Tuesday, Redding Police said in a statement: “The Redding Police Department has been in contact with the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department and confirmed Nikki is no longer considered a missing person.”