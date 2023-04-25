Jump to content

Watch live: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sets out her abortion stance

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 25 April 2023 15:50
Comments

Watch live as Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley delivers a speech setting out her policy on abortion in Virginia on Tuesday (25 April).

The former United Nations Ambassador is speaking at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America headquarters in Arlington.

According to reports, Ms Haley is likely to try and differentiate herself from her rival GOP candidates, with her remarks focusing on an anti-abortion stance in an attempt to appeal to swing voters.

“Republicans won’t win the hearts and minds of Americans unless they’re able to address difficult and personal issues with compassion while sticking to our principles,” Ms Haley's campaign spokesperson Nachama Soloveichik said.

Reports have also indicated that Ms Haley will speak about how her husband was adopted, something which she has previously cited as a reason why she is against abortion.

