Indiana police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop

An Indiana police officer was killed when a man got out of his car during a traffic stop and opened fire, authorities said.

Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was gunned down by 42-year-old suspect Carl Roy Webb Boards when he ordered Boards to pull over just after 2am on Sunday, local news station WTHR reported.

State police told ABC affiliate WRTV that “for an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least one time,”

Mr Boards fled the scene and roughly 30 minutes later, a pursuit by Indiana State Police ended in a crash on Interstate 69 in Fishers.

Officer Shahnavaz had been in the force for just 11 months, saysWTHR. He graduated in April from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy after serving five years in the US Army.

Mr Boards is scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing at 3pm on Monday. He is being held without bail at the Hamilton County Jail (Elmwood Police Department )

The outlet also noted that Mr Boards had a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, Madison County's chief deputy prosecutor. He has also been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substances in the past.

He is expected to be charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm on Monday. Mr Hannah told WTHR there will be enhancements for Mr Boards as he is a previous offender.

The prosecution is considering seeking the death penalty.

“[Officer Shahnavaz] was part of our city family. A senseless act of violence robbed this man of the life and career he had ahead of him,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said during an emotional press conference.

Outside the Elwood Police Department precinct, Officer Shahnavaz’s patrol has been turned into a memorial where members of the communities have left flowers and American flags (Elmwood Police Department )

“My grandsons were at my house one night riding their bikes. They asked [Officer Shahnavaz] to turn his sirens on, and he did ... They were just overjoyed. He did little things like that,” a resident of Elwood, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis, told WTHR.

