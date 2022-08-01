Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck

Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck. The bullet later exited her body and struck him in the leg

Andrea Blanco
Monday 01 August 2022 15:19
Comments

CCTV shows shooting at Dallas airport

A Texas man was fatally injured by a ricocheting bullet he had fired into a woman.

Dallas Police said in a statement shared to their blog on Sunday that Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck during the shooting incident on Saturday.

Bizarrely, they noted that the bullet then exited the woman’s body and hit him in the leg.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 11.40am on 30 July in the Medical District neighborhood. When they arrived, they noticed a blood trail in front of the apartment but nobody was found inside.

Recommended

A nearby hospital alerted authorities that Mr Redmon and the unidentified woman were in a vehicle outside the facility. They were treated for their gunshot injuries and Mr Redmon died shortly after. The woman, whose identity will not be released, has since been discharged.

Dallas police has opened an investigation into the shooting and told The Independent on Monday that the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in