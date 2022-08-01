Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck
Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck. The bullet later exited her body and struck him in the leg
CCTV shows shooting at Dallas airport
A Texas man was fatally injured by a ricocheting bullet he had fired into a woman.
Dallas Police said in a statement shared to their blog on Sunday that Byron Redmon, 26, opened fired and struck an unidentified woman in the neck during the shooting incident on Saturday.
Bizarrely, they noted that the bullet then exited the woman’s body and hit him in the leg.
Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 11.40am on 30 July in the Medical District neighborhood. When they arrived, they noticed a blood trail in front of the apartment but nobody was found inside.
A nearby hospital alerted authorities that Mr Redmon and the unidentified woman were in a vehicle outside the facility. They were treated for their gunshot injuries and Mr Redmon died shortly after. The woman, whose identity will not be released, has since been discharged.
Dallas police has opened an investigation into the shooting and told The Independent on Monday that the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute.
