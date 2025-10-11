Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns are mounting over a large coastal storm that is set to batter the east coast during the Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday weekend, with warnings of strong winds, heavy rainfall and severe coastal flooding.

The potential Nor’easter is set to strengthen as it heads towards New York City and the tri-state area on Saturday, with the National Weather Service warning of conditions that have potential to cause major disruption.

In New York, organizers of the Staten Island half marathon cancelled the Sunday event, citing concerns over the safety of participants. The city’s transportation system also said it had made special preparations in advance of the weather.

Mayor Eric Adams warned New Yorkers to take care over the weekend across the five boroughs, while state Gov. Kathy Hochul urged people to “stay alert” and prepare.

"Conditions can change quickly, so please use caution if you need to travel and check on friends and neighbors who may need extra help,” Hochul said. “Staying vigilant and informed will help keep everyone safe through the weekend."

open image in gallery Concerns are mounting over a large coastal storm that is set to batter the east coast during the long holiday weekend, with warnings of strong winds, heavy rainfall and severe coastal flooding ( Getty Images )

As of Saturday, the storm was forecast to impact major Northeast locations along the East Coast with at least 1 to 3 inches of rain and 20 to 40 mph wind gusts possible from the Carolinas up to New England.

But forecasters predict that coastal areas could see up to five inches of rain and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph by Sunday and there is risk for major and damaging coastal flooding, significant beach erosion and heavy surf.

Coastal flooding continued to be one of the biggest concerns with the NWS warning of “widespread moderate to locally major” flooding for the south shore bays of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties during the times of high tide Sunday into Monday.

Minor to moderate flood risk was predicted for the rest of the coastline, as well as widespread dune erosion. High surf, which is expected on many East Coast beaches, will generate strong rip currents, the forecaster added.

Coastal residents were urged to heed warnings from their local National Weather Service office and follow guidance from local officials.

open image in gallery Forecasters predict that coastal areas could see up to five inches of rain and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph by Sunday and there is risk for major and damaging coastal flooding, significant beach erosion and heavy surf ( REUTERS )

In an update Saturday morning the NWS also extended its High Wind Watch until noon on Monday, with storm and gale warnings in place for New York Harbor.

Elsewhere, high wind watches have also been issued for southern Delaware, coastal New Jersey and Long Island from Sunday morning through the overnight hours into Monday, with potential for areas to see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 60 mph or more.

Forecasters predicted that up to four inches of rain was possible for central and southern parts of New Jersey.

New Jersey’s acting Gov, Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday "in preparation for a dangerous nor'easter storm expected to hit the state on Sunday."

open image in gallery Mayor Eric Adams warned New Yorkers to take care over the weekend across the five boroughs ( Getty Images )

"I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary," Way said in a statement.

It was not clear why Gov. Phil Murphy was away.

The low-pressure system formed along Florida’s eastern coast Friday before making its way northward. It comes following a quiet Atlantic hurricane season, with only one storm making landfall in the U.S. last July.