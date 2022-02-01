Thousands of people have been evacuated over fears of an explosion following a fire at a fertiliser plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

As many as 6,500 residents were told to flee their homes following the blaze, which broke out on Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown, but Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said residents had been evacuated after the blaze spread to a rail car – prompting fears about an explosion involving ammonium nitrate.

The chemical compound is used for both the manufacturing of fertiliser and explosives, prompting fears of further damage at the facility owned by Winston Weaver Co, a fertiliser supplier.

Almost 2.5000 homes have been evacuated in a one mile radius of the plant on 4440 North Cherry Street, roughly four miles north of downtown Winston-Salem, a map of the evacuation zone shared by the fire department on Twitter shows.