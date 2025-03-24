Evacuation orders across North Carolina as wildfires burn uncontained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a half-dozen wind-whipped wildfires forced evacuation orders in the Carolinas over the weekend and destroyed several homes.

The fires, which had torn across more than 6,000 acres by Monday morning, were fueled by low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in North Carolina on Saturday. Residents in South Carolina were warned of enhanced fire danger.

“Critically dry conditions, combined with westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, will lead to relative humidity values dropping as low as 20 to 30 percent. Exercise caution and stay alert!” forecasters in Charleston said.

While no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the fires, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a grant to help with the state’s response.

open image in gallery Firefighters in the Carolinas are having to fend off nearly half-a-dozen blazes that cropped over the last week. The wildfires were fueled, again, by strong winds and dry conditions ( N.C. Forest Service/Facebook )

In Stein’s state, three fires were burning in Polk County, where people were under mandatory evacuation orders. The area, which is home to approximately 20,000 North Carolinians, was impacted by debris leftover by Hurricane Helene last year.

Polk County spokesperson Kellie Cannon said four homes were lost and 100 residences have been evacuated, according to CNN.

“Visibility in area will be reduced, and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” the North Carolina Department of Public Safety wrote in a post on X.

The county’s Deep Woods fire was the largest, spreading over 2,545 acres of state and private land. The Black Cove fire, which was last mapped at 2,076 acres, started last Wednesday, as well.

open image in gallery North Carolina said the Fderal Emergency Management Agency approved a grant to help with the state’s response to the fires. No injuries or deaths have been reported ( N.C. Forest Service/Facebook )

The Fish Hook Fire, the third fire in the Black Cove Complex, started last Thursday and was just under 200 acres. However, it is 50 percent contained and forward progress had been stopped. The other blazes are zero percent contained.

The cause of both the Fish Hook and Black Cove fires was a downed power line, according to WYFF. The cause of the Deep Woods fire remains under investigation.

“Firefighting has been hampered by the steep terrain of the Green River Gorge where both the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires started. Another challenge has been the dry, warm and windy conditions that have prevailed across the mountains,” the North Carolina Forest Service explained.

On Saturday, the County received a "red" air quality alert, and officials instructed residents not to go outside for a prolonged period.

open image in gallery The South Carolina National Guard has been helping with firefighting efforts since the Covington Fire’s start earlier this month. A woman was arrested in connection with the blaze ( South Carolina National Guard/X )

In South Carolina, where the National Guard was deployed, the human-caused Table Rock fire burned more than 1,058 acres. The fire ignited on Friday.

“Residents may notice an increase in fire behavior. Engine and brush truck crews are staged to protect property in the area,” Pickens County wrote in a post on Facebook, noting that crews had made “good progress” over the weekend.

By Monday, previous voluntary evacuation orders remained in effect, but no further evacuations were anticipated. Video showed planes scooping water from Lake Jocassee to take to the scene.

“Residents are advised to remain aware of the situation by monitoring local news and social media and be prepared to evacuate if it should become necessary,” the country advised.

open image in gallery The Table Rock Complex includes the Table Rock fire and the Persimmon Ridge fire. Both were human-caused ( The South Carolina Forestry Commission/Facebook )

South Carolina State Parks said that Caesars Head State Park was closed until further notice due to the activity, in addition to Table Rock State Park. The more than 800-acre Persimmon Ridge fire had also closed Jones Gap State Park. It is also human-caused.

Meanwhile, the Covington Drive fire – which started at the beginning of the month – remained at 2,059 acres and is still 80 percent contained.

“Firefighters faced smoldering fire and flare-ups again yesterday while conducting mop-up operations. Today, crews will continue to monitor, patrol and mop-up around the fire area,” the South Carolina Forestry Commission said.

Both states were under a burn ban until further notice.

open image in gallery A fire also started burning in New Jersey. The California Branch fire is now fully contained ( AP )

"Given the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the state, the statewide burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone who violates this ban can and will go to jail,” McMaster said, according to WYFF.

There were also wildfires reported elsewhere along the East Coast, including New Jersey and Florida.

open image in gallery Smoke from the 25,000-acre shut down a Florida highway. That fire is also contained ( AP )

The New Jersey Forest Service had been battling a smaller fire in the Wharton State Forest. It is now fully contained.

Multiple fires were burning in Florida, and a multi-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade County occurred near the 25,000-acre 344 fire.

With reporting from The Associated Press