California wild fire scorches 360,000 acres - an area larger than Phoenix

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Northern California wildfire that started after a man allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully has become the largest active blaze in the state, burning more than 300,000 acres.

The Park Fire has consumed more than 368,256 acres since it ignited on Wednesday and is only 12 percent contained.

On Friday, the blaze had been spreading at an average of 60 football fields per minute since it began and has burned an area larger than the city of Phoenix, Arizona. It’s considered to be one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history.

“We’re continuing to see dangerous conditions – our firefighters and emergency responders are working day and night to protect our communities,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said. “Californians must heed warning from local authorities and take steps to stay safe.” Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Plumas, Butte and Tehama counties.

It’s not yet known if the fire has caused any fatalities.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, California, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of intentional arson. He’s due to appear in court on Monday.

The Park Fire in Northern California has burned more than 368,256 acres since it ignited on Wednesday ( AP )

Officials booked him into the Butte County Jail, where he is being held without bail. Officials said the car, which belonged to the man’s mother, went 60 feet down into an embankment near Chico Creek, burning completely and spreading the flames to the surrounding area, according to a Cal Fire news release.

The fire is currently active in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties. Over the weekend, flames spread rapidly through the Ishi Wilderness in the Lassen National Forest due to grouped trees and rough and steep terrain. Officials are asking the public to be diligent and prepared “due to erratic fire activity”.

Authorities expect southwest winds on Monday paired with low fuel moistures and fire-receptive fuels, which could cause the fire to spread throughout the day.

Thousands of people in the area are under evacuation orders in the counties where the fire is concentrated.

Officials believe the fire has destroyed 100 residential and commercial structures and damaged eight. Three evacuation centers have been set up in Butte and Tehama counties. Another center is located in Red Bluff, California.

There are also two small animal shelters and three large animal shelters. More than 4,000 fire personnel are responding to the blaze, in addition to 33 helicopters, 406 engines and 163 dozers among other resources.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced on Sunday that the state would be deploying firefighters, emergency management personnel, fire engines and equipment to assist with the response.

“Texans understand the urgency of responding to wildfires, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am grateful for all the firefighters and emergency management personnel as they answer the call to protect their fellow Americans.

“Cecilia and I pray for the brave first responders who are battling these destructive wildfires in California.”