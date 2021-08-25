NRA mocked after it’s forced to cancel AGM over Covid

The National Rifle Association has been mocked for cancelling its annual meeting because of Covid-19.

The gun rights group announced that it would not longer be holding its AGM because of a surge in the virus in the host state of Texas.

“We make this difficult decision after analysing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision,” the group said in a statement.

“The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings.”

The move came after a string of gun manufacturers told the organisation, which has been hit by a string of lawsuits and investigations, reportedly urged them to cancel.

And social media and gun violence prevention activists were quick to ridicule the NRA for its decision and point out its hypocrisy, as nearly 20,000 people were killed by guns in the US in 2020.

“Sending thoughts and prayers,” tweeted Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo.

“Weak trash. In my day, the NRA would insist the solution to widespread Covid deaths is to make sure everybody had a Covid of their own,” wrote author Peter Sagal on Twitter.

And lawyer Bradley Moss tweeted: “NRA cancels annual meeting over COVID spread in Texas. Rather surprising, as I assumed you could just shoot the virus to death. Or kick it with your boot while yelling ‘Murica!’”

And gun violence prevention advocate Shannon Watts, wrote: “The NRA claims to have analyzed data and consulted with local medical professionals and elected officials about the dangers of the pandemic in Texas, but completely ignored this exact process when it pushed permitless carry through the state’s legislature two months ago.”

“BREAKING: The NRA has canceled its 150th Annual Meeting,” tweeted Kris Brown, president of gun violence prevention group Brady.

“They’re pretending it’s b/c of COVID-19 concerns. But let’s be clear: the NRA has *never* put the health & safety of Americans over gun industry profits. The real reason? Most major gun companies dropped out.”