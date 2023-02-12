150-year-old shipwreck with ‘checkered past’ discovered at bottom of lake

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shipwreck has been discovered 600 feet below the surface of Lake Superior, more than 150 years after it sank.

The 144-foot Nucleus had a “checkered past” after previously sinking twice, and once rammed and sank another boat on Lake Huron, The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum said in a news release announcing the discovery.

The Nucleus was a barquentine ship, a common 19th century style that had three or more masts that used a particular type of sails.

The museum said that it had been carrying a cargo of iron ore when it was caught in a storm along Shipwreck Coast, in the southeast corner of Lake Superior, on 14 September 1869 and began taking on water.

The crew abandoned ship and were apparently rescued by a passing schooner without any loss of life.

The Nucleus is one of the oldest ships to have been recovered from the great lake and the discovery was “pretty significant”, the society’s executive director Bruce Lynn said in a statement.

<p><a rel="nofollow" data-affiliate="true" target="_blank" href="http://go.redirectingat.com/?id=44681X1458326&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2F796682745&sref=https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/nucleus-shipwreck-coast-lake-superior-b2280809.html">Nucleus Underwater Footage</a> from <a rel="nofollow" data-affiliate="true" target="_blank" href="http://go.redirectingat.com/?id=44681X1458326&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fuser185724357&sref=https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/nucleus-shipwreck-coast-lake-superior-b2280809.html">The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum</a> on <a rel="nofollow" data-affiliate="true" target="_blank" href="http://go.redirectingat.com/?id=44681X1458326&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com&sref=https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/nucleus-shipwreck-coast-lake-superior-b2280809.html">Vimeo</a>.</p>

“Considering its age, the fact that it is a barquentine and we can’t overlook the vessel’s checkered past,” Mr Lynn said, describing it as a “bad luck barquentine”.

“The wreck site is littered with shovels too…and a few dinner plates, which speaks to their work and shipboard life.”

The Shipwreck Society discovered the ship 600 feet under the water’s surface using sonar equipment in 2021, and positively identified using a remote operated vehicle the next year.

The Nucleus was found at the bottom of Lake Superior more than 150 years after sinking (The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Director of marine operations Darryl Ertel Jr said the the wreck was in surprisingly good condition, adding that the stern and port side was still in tact.

“I was more excited about it because at first, I thought it was totally in pieces on the bottom.”