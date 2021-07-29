Boy, 14, jumps to his death from New York City’s Hudson Yards ‘Vessel’

A 14-year-old boy has jumped to his death from the Vessel at New York City’s Hudson Yards, city police said.

The teenager leapt from the eighth story of the Manhattan tourist attraction on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead just before 1pm, according to the NYPD.

Police have not released the identity of the teenager.

He is the fourth person to die by suicide at the venue since it was opened in 2019.

The 150-foot structure was closed in January after three people died by suicide there in less than a year.

It reopened to visitors in May with a range of suicide prevention measures, including a ban on solo visitors.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline signage was installed at the entrance to the $150m building.

Positive messaging created with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation was also installed at the attraction’s entrance.

However, the height of the barriers along the Vessel’s walkway were not raised, as community groups had called for.

In January, a 21-year-old San Antonio man leapt from the Vessel. Franklin Washington had been sought by police in relation to the murder of his mother Michelle Washington.

A month earlier in December 2020, a woman in her 20s also died at the landmark.

In February of that year promising rugby player from New Jersey Peter DeSalvo died after jumping from the structure.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.